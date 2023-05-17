CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, April 2023 was the 4th warmest April on record.

The average global temperature in April was 1.8 degrees above the 20th century average of 56.7 degrees, making it the fourth warmest April in NOAA’s 174-year climate record. April 2023 also marked the 49th consecutive April and 530th month in a row with temperatures above the 20th century average.

Year to date, January through April, ranked as the fourth warmest period on record at 1.85 degrees above the 1901-2000 average.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information there is good chance that 2023 will rank among the 10 warmest years on record.