NOAA study finds November cooler than average across U.S.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a couple of mild days earlier this week, colder air has returned.

The month of November was actually cooler than average across the United States.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, the average November temperature across the United States was 41.2 degrees, 5 tenths of a degree below average and ranked in the middle third of the 125-year record.

Here in western Massachusetts, we tied and broke a number or low-temperature records during the month of November.

Year to date, from January through November the average temperatures across the United States was 54.2 degrees which is 4 tenths of a degree above average.

Temperatures were below average today with highs only in the lower 30s.