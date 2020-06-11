NOAA: We had some above average temperatures in May

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been pretty warm this month with temperatures getting it up into the 80s. Some parts of the country did see above average temperatures while other parts were below average.

According to NOAA, during the month of May the average temperature across the country was 60.8% which was .6 of a degree above the 20th century average ranking it in the middle of the 126-year record. While the southwestern part of the country experienced temperatures that were much above average, the eastern half of the country experienced average or below average temperatures.

Here in western Massachusetts we had some near record cold temperatures during the beginning of May and even some snow in some spots.

For meteorological spring which is March through May, the average temperature across the United States was 52.6% which was 1.7% above average and ranked in the warmest third of the record.

We have had some above average temperatures this month but it looks like temperatures could be closer to average or below average later this week and this weekend.