Nor’easter brings powerful wind gusts

(WWLP) – New England continues to weather a powerful Nor’easter this morning that brought damaging wind gusts to some portions of the state overnight.

The storm hit hardest along the coast causing massive power outages south of Boston and along Cape Cod. Crews worked through the night in Boston to clear downed tree limbs knocked down by powerful gusts.

Western Massachusetts was largely spared from power outages Wednesday morning. Peak outage numbers statewide approached 320,000 households Wednesday morning, growing from just over 23,000 at midnight.

Springfield saw the largest outages in western Massachusetts with about 50 customers out at 3:30 Wednesday morning.

The storm is forcing some delays and cancelations airports around the Northeast. Logan International in Boston issued a weather advisory for possible flight changes. There are already four cancellations there Wednesday morning, all are flights to Chicago. No issues yet at Bradley International Airport but make sure you check your flight status.

Nor’easter storms are typically known for dropping multiple feet of snow on New England. But they don’t have to be winter storms.

“When they move off the coast over the gulf stream where it’s still very warm this time of year it takes a lot of time for those waters to cool down after the summertime and as storms move over those warm waters they can rapidly intensify.” Rob Megnia, National Weather Service in Boston

This stormy weather is actually very common in October. The perfect storm of 1991, the Halloween snowstorm of 2011, and hurricane sandy of 2012 all occurred during the last week of October.