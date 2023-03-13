CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As western Massachusetts deals with rain and snow from this Nor’easter, the wind will also be another issue when it comes to power outages.

With this late winter storm comes rain and snow and temperatures that are primarily above freezing. With temperatures around or slightly above freezing this allows for the snow to be very wet in nature. With a typical snowstorm, we usually see snowfall ratios around 10:1 which means every 10 inches of snow can be melted down into one inch of liquid water.

This storm will likely carry ratios of 7:1 or 8:1 which means for every 7 or 8 inches of snow you can melt it down into one inch of water. This goes to show the snow will be very wet and be able to stick to trees and power lines.

When you factor in wet snow and gusty winds, that is the ingredients for power outages. Be sure to have a plan in place in case you lose power. Make sure you have extra batteries, water, food, and gasoline if you need to use a generator.