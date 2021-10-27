Nor’easter hits eastern Massachusetts hard, causing power outages

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Nor’easter moved through the region on Tuesday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Nor’easters are fairly common here in New England but the exact placement of the low pressure system determines where the worst weather will occur. A Nor’easter is a low pressure system that sits off the coast of New England.

“It is essentially just a low pressure system that develops off the East Coast of the United States and as it moves northeastward, we start to get these really strong northeast winds into portions of the northeast states and that where they get their names from, the strong northeast winds they can produce,” said Rob Megnia of NWS Boston.

Some places near Cape Cod and on the coast of Massachusetts saw the wind gusting up to 97 miles per hour. The strongest of the winds were in places like Cape Cod. Edgartown saw a wind gust up to 94 mph, while other places saw wind gusts in the upper 80s and upper 70s. These wind gusts are enough to bring down power lines and many trees.

“We have a quarter of a million of our customers without. So it is going to be a massive restoration. It will probably take a few days, but we are working as quickly and safely as possible,” said Priscilla Ress of Eversource Energy.

Power restoration will happen once the crews are able to access all of the damage from the storm and since the storm is still bringing gusty winds to the region, the restoration process could take longer than expected.