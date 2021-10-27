Nor’easter more common this time of year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From the Perfect Storm in 1991 to the Halloween Nor’easter in 2011, stormy weather always seems to accompany this last week of October.

The last few weeks of October are when the first Nor’easter hits the area. This is common because of many different meteorological factors. The strong temperature gradient between the northern U.S. and southern U.S. combined with the the polar jet stream is why strong low pressure system develop during this time of year.

They strengthen over the gulf stream and can turn into strong Nor’easters that slam New England. It was just 10 years ago that the Halloween Nor’easter cancelled Halloween plans for many people over New England. This storm left many people without power and dumped up to 32 inches of snow in some places.

Thankfully the Nor’easter that we had this week didn’t leave the area covered in a blanket of heavy snow, but rather a lot of rain and gusty winds was recorded.

Even though this Nor’easter is still bringing gusty winds and rain to eastern Massachusetts, it seems as though we are out of the clear here in western Massachusetts.