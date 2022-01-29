Nor’easter snowfall reports in western Massachusetts

Maximiliano (age 2 from East Longmeadow) enjoying his snow day! From Christine Perry

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert for Saturday for the potential of heavy snow and significant accumulations in parts of western Massachusetts.

Winter Storm Warning for central & eastern Hampden, central & eastern Hampshire, & central & eastern Franklin County, Friday night through Saturday evening.

Winter Weather Advisory for Berkshire & western Franklin Counties Friday night through Saturday evening.

Wind Chill Advisory 7pm Saturday to 10 am Sunday for all of western Massachusetts. Wind chills as cold as 30 below zero possible overnight.

How much snow did we get in Massachusetts?

Palmer: 5″

Ludlow: 4.5:

Hampden: 4″

West Springfield: 4″

Wilbraham: 4″

22News will update this list as soon as new reports are released. Email your weather photos and video to reportit@wwlp.com.