Nor’easters? The storm that may bring Massachusetts significant snow this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The potential for a winter storm this week has only been increasing, and this type of storm will be what’s well known as a nor’easter.

The term nor’easter is actually a general term for large-scale storms that create winds from the northeast and bring in moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. The added moisture from the Atlantic Ocean can transform a standard snowstorm into a significant snowmaker with gusty winds.

But nor’easters don’t always mean snow.

If temperatures are well above freezing, it can instead mean lots of heavy rain. Nor’easters can form anytime of year, but are strongest from September through April.