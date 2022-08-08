NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the high temperatures during the next two days, several locations in Northampton have a cooling center open to the public.

According to the City of Northampton through Tuesday the following locations will be open to everyone:

Monday, August 8, 2022

Forbes Library, 20 West St. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Center, 67 Conz St. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Forbes Library, 20 West St. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Senior Center, 67 Conz St. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tips to follow during hot, humid weather:

Slow down, avoid strenuous activity, and drink plenty of water regularly/often, even if you do not feel thirsty

Stay indoors as much as possible

If you do not have to air-condition, stay on your lowest floor, out of the sun. Electric fans do not cool the air, but they do help evaporate sweat, which cools your body

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, awnings, or louvers

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Eat well-balanced, light, regular meals. Avoid high protein foods that increase metabolic rate.

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Check on family, friends, and neighbors

The City of Northampton is reminding residents that heat stress is a serious condition that poses a health threat since it can cause serious and permanent damage or even death. It is important to also visit public air-conditioned places in the area where you can get relief (libraries, theaters, shopping centers, etc.)

For more information or if you need assistance due to the heat call Northampton Public Safety at 413-587-1100.