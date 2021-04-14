Northampton issues water use restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is putting water use restrictions into place effective immediately due to the drought conditions.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., nonessential water use is not allowed. Examples of that include irrigation of lawns, watering of gardens, flowers by means of sprinklers as well as washing vehicles and exterior building surfaces.

People who violate water restrictions could face fines up to $200.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said residents must limit non-essential water use to ensure sustainable water supply and protect streamflow for aquatic life. DEP requires that water restrictions be implemented if the Drought Task Force declares Drought Advisory Level 1 or higher.