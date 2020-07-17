Northampton opens cooling center Sunday and Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton will open a cooling center in anticipation of temperatures in the 90s this weekend.

The Northampton Senior Center on 67 Conz Street will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19 and Monday July 20.

In a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the city will be following COVID-19 CDC guidelines at the cooling center. Visitors must wear masts upon entry, sign a COVID-19 health screening form and provide contact information. Visitors will be social distanced from each other inside. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided if needed.

In this hot and humid weather, remember to avoid strenuous activity, drink plenty of water, and stay indoors as much as possible.

Heat stress is a serious condition, so remember to keep an on the elderly and young children.