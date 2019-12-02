Northampton residents buried under wet, heavy snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) — The calendar may say it’s still autumn, but mother nature says it’s winter. Northampton was one of many towns in Western Massachusetts that saw significant snowfall from Sunday’s storm.

As of Monday morning, there are six inches of snow on the ground in Northampton. Unfortunately, it is very wet and heavy snow, which makes clean up that much more difficult.

Two local Northampton residents told 22News clean up from the snow took quite a bit longer than they were hoping.

“We’ve been out for about 45 minutes. Yeah, I was surprised that it was so heavy. Because last night it was quite light, but, yeah, we’re working hard,” Tara Starling told 22News.

“Yeah. I feel like it’s going to take us an hour to shovel the driveway because the snow is so heavy,” Arjuna Starling told 22News.

Snow becomes heavier with the more moisture that’s in it. Since the snow was wet, that makes it significantly heavier, which puts more strain on locals shoveling or snow blowing.

It helps to periodically take breaks from the shovel or snow blowing if you are finding yourself overexerted from all the work. At least we shouldn’t be shoveling or snow blowing much more often than normal this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is still predicting near-normal snowfall for the entire season.

In December alone, however, we could pick up a bit more than the monthly average of 10.2 inches.

Every year, we normally see a total of 50 inches.