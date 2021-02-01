Northampton takes on first winter storm of the year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first big snowstorm of the year, hitting Massachusetts hard with wet and heavy snow.

Sarah Pfatteicher is from Northampton, and she told 22News that she was both prepared and accustomed to the winter weather.

“I lived in Wisconsin for 30 years, so this feels like not much so we can handle this. Yeah, this is New England and we are hardy-and just put on some good clothing go out there and enjoy it,” Pfatteicher said.

As major gusts brought in plenty of snowfall to downtown, some people were out trying to enjoy the snow, like Anastasia Schwarts, who is also from Northampton.

“We are looking for a sled to go sledding-I’m excited, I like it a lot and it’s nice to be cozy and inside when it’s all snowy like this,” Schwarts told 22News.

The city of Northampton issues a snow emergency to prepare for the two day storm, with a parking ban effective in Northampton so DPW crews could take care of the streets.

People can face fines for violating the emergency parking ban in Northampton.

The Armory Street parking lot is open for use during snow emergencies, except from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for plowing.