SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People here in western Massachusetts could get a chance to see the northern lights.

Space Weather Watch has predicted that New England will be able to see the aurora without special equipment, that’s the red line you see in the video player above. The storm’s “significant shock” is expected to arrive late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The northern lights will happen soon afterward. If you spot the northern lights, you can share your photos and videos with us by sending them to reportit@wwlp.com.