Not clearing snow from heating, dryer vents can build up deadly carbon monoxide gas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The snow is coming down, and you’re clearing your driveway and your car. But don’t forget to clear one other important spot on your home: your home heating and dryer vents.

If you forget, it could lead to dangerous increases in levels of carbon monoxide, a deadly gas.

“Carbon monoxide is a silent killer. In the winter time you’re going to be using gas furnaces and your water heaters more often, creating the carbon monoxide which you can’t smell or sense that it’s there,” Robert Parent, the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, told 22News.

It’s not something you can check periodically.

“You definitely want to check them after every snowstorm to make sure they’re opened up and clear. That along with your dryer venting,” Parent said.

Another part of your home to keep clear of snow and ice is your hatchway. There are two reasons. First, the hatchway creates an escape route for someone in the basement in the case of an emergency, like a fire.

Second, it creates another entrance into your home for police, firefighters, and other emergency first responders to get to you and your home.

Other things to keep in mind to clear during a snowstorm include your sidewalk and fire hydrants. It may be a pain to keep all these things clear especially after the wet, heavy snow that we saw this week. But it could save your life if you do.