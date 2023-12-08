OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – As we get closer to the official start of winter It has been getting colder, but don’t grab your skates just yet.

Temperatures have been dropping down below freezing this week and ice has started to form in some areas. In Otis, ice has formed on some lakes and ponds but it is not safe to venture out on that ice yet.

Always remember to keep off ice that is 2 inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least 4 inches thick. Ice 5 to 6 inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, and 8 to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. The ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium-sized trucks.

Currents can create holes in the ice and can make ice thickness unpredictable. Because of these factors, ice can never be considered completely safe. With warmer temperatures and rain on the way this weekend a lot of that ice will be melting.