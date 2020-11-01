November 2020 temperature outlook: Warmer than average

November 2020 is looking likely warmer than normal in the northeast. (NOAA/CPC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It may not have felt like it for the last week, but overall throughout the entirety of October, we were decently warm. We had days in the 70s for the first three weeks of the month.

However, just because we cooled down more recently, that doesn’t mean we’re looking at a bitterly cold November.

Yes, it’s a month we normally cool down and we still will. However, long-term forecasts are all about comparison to averages.

In November, the month starts with average highs in the mid to upper 50s, and ends with highs in the low 40s. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for this year, shows November 2020 to finish off warmer than that.

November is a time for snow, too. In Chicopee we average just 2.5 inches. Although this year, the precipitation is forecast to fall near normal — but that includes both rain and the liquid equivalent of snow. So if we’re a little warmer, that could mean more rain rather than snow.