CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be November now but lately it’s been feeling more like September.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 56 degrees and the average low temperature is 36 degrees. The temperatures have been well above average over the last couple of days.

It’s going to stay warm right through the weekend. Here is why… the jet stream is dipping down to the south off to the west and it is well to the north over the eastern half of the country. That is keeping the cool air to the west and the warm air over western Massachusetts.

That will continue to be the case as we head into the weekend. Temperatures could be around 10 to 15 degrees above average with highs getting up into the 70s.