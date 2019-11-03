November temperatures lower than average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday and Sunday were definitely a little brisk across western Massachusetts, and as usual, you can blame the jet stream.

A dip in the current of air very high in the atmosphere is allowing arctic air from over Canada to surge south.

There’s also a broad area of high pressure that’s drying out the sky, so that’s why it was so sunny.

And the chilly air was felt Sunday morning, low temperatures dipped to 24 degrees in Westfield and Chicopee, the coldest low temperature we’ve seen so far this season. And highs were cool too.

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 50s. Saturday, we hit near 50 degrees. Sunday’s forecast is in the low 50s. But what can we expect the rest of the month?

In a typical month, we start off with highs in the upper to mid 50s. By the middle of the month, near 50 degrees. The second to last week, you can see how quickly we normally cool down, with highs in the upper 40s.

By the last week of November, we normally average in the low to mid 40s. And this month might be a little bit cooler than this, overall.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly outlook for all of November shows that chance for cooler weather.