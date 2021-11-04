Now is a good time to get your snow blower ready for winter

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Right now is a good time to get your snow blower out of your shed or garage and make sure it’ll be ready for when the first snowflakes start to fall.



“Check it out make sure it goes forward, backwards. Make sure the augers are working. Oil it up in other words oil the augers, the grease fitting on the augers, grease those fittings. Oil the cables and everything, make sure everything is all set,” said Marty Jagodowski, the owner of Taplin Power Equipment in Agawam.

Jagadowski says you should also check your snow blower for mice before you start it up.

And if you’re thinking of buying a snow blower, now is the time to do it. “If you’re going to get a snow blower this year, if you need one, get it sooner than later. Right now we’ve been able to fill the orders but as the weeks go by the worse it’s going to get. Probably after the next week to 10 days we’re gonna have to take orders,” said Marty Jagodowski.

Like with many things, the pandemic has made it difficult to get some parts and certain models of snow blowers right now.