CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This week is filled with chilly nights which could affect your pipes. As overnight temperatures drop, it’s best to take a look at your homes pipes before it becomes costly.

Western Massachusetts already saw its first frost and even some snow in Berkshire County. This is good time to check and prepare your pipes before its a problem. Tim Noonan with Noonan Energy told 22News the most common mistake people make when cold weather sets in.

“A common mistake, and it happens every winter to somebody of our customers. They go away for a period of time and the run out of fuel and nobody was checking it and the pipes freeze,” said Noonan.

Freezing pipes don’t just happen in the middle of winter. It only takes a couple of hours with temperatures 20 degrees or below for exposed pipes to freeze. During the cold months, keep your heat on and water running, it could also prevent thousands of dollars in home repair and damage.

There are preventative measures you can take, such as buying insulation and wrapping your exposed pipes and turning off your hose water.