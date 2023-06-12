CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The impact felt in western Massachusetts and throughout the Northeast from the Canadian wildfires is raising concerns over future fallout.

Scientists have been warning that the climate crisis is likely to cause a surge in these kinds of wildfires in the not-so-distant future. According to the United Nations World Meteorological Organization, the number of wildfires is expected to grow by 50-percent by the year 2100.

That’s a startling thought to Springfield resident Armand Way, “Unless they come up with something to stop the wildfires, yeah, it would be a panic situation because, you know, let’s face it, the air is what we breathe in every day, we need it.”

Air pollution from wildfires can cause eye and respiratory irritation, reduced lung function, bronchitis and other health issues.