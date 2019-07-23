NWS confirms tornado on Cape Cod, thousands without power

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A hotel roof was torn off, downed trees blocked roads and thousands of customers lost power as a series of powerful winds including a radar-confirmed tornado tore across Cape Cod at the peak of tourist season.

The National Weather Service said radar showed that a tornado struck Yarmouth just after noon on Tuesday. The weather service and the state Emergency Management Agency went to the scene for further assessment. No information on the tornado’s strength was released.

There were no reports of injuries.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard late Tuesday morning.

A wind gust of 90 mph was reported in Barnstable.

Utility Eversource reported more than 47,000 power outages around the state, most on Cape Cod, with Chatham, Dennis and Harwich the hardest hit.