NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Connecticut on Wednesday

Weather News

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A tornado touched down in Connecticut during Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday. 

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado started at Coventry at 5:40 p.m. and ended at Mansfield, both in located in Tolland County. It lasted for nine minutes with the maximum wind speed at 85-90 miles per hour. 

No one was injured but many trees at the Skungamaug River Gulf Club were damaged as the tornado moved through the town.  

Minor damage to buildings was reported, including a sigh at a daycare facility that was blown over. 

