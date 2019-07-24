NWS: Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod Tuesday

CAPE COD, Mass. (WWLP) – Damage survey indicates that two tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed that Tuesday’s thunderstorm formed waterspouts on both Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound. One of the waterspouts moved onshore as a tornado just west of Kalmus in Barnstable.

EF-1 tornado rips through Cape Cod communities, leaves thousands without power

It had a discontinuous path and lifted in South Yarmouth. The same storm produced a second tornado in Harwich a few minutes later. Straight-line wind damage was observed in Dennis and in Chatham.

Both tornadoes that touched down were categorized as EF-1 tornadoes. The tornado touched down on Tuesday around 11:57 a.m. with the maximum wind of 110 mph. It ended at 12:07 p.m.

Click here for the full report on storm damage and power outages in the Cape Cod area on Tuesday.