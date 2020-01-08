NWS workshop with 22News Storm Team

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now the middle of winter and of course we can get some pretty big storms this time of year.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service out of Boston held a Winter Weather Workshop at 22News with the 22News Storm Team.

They discussed a variety of topics including some of the past storms that have affected us here in western Massachusetts.

They also talked about snow squalls and providing warnings when they occur and new tools and resources that are available to help forecast winter weather.





“Joe Dellicarpini, from the NWS in Boston told 22News, “It also gives us a chance to get feedback on how we’re doing are we providing a good service to our TV meteorologists are you getting the information you need to serve you better because that’s why we’re all here at to serve the community and provide the best weather information we can.”

22News and the NWS have had a very close relationship over the years, including training sessions in the past.