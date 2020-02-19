Ocean temperatures in January make El Niño’s return unlikely

(WWLP) – Since last summer, there has been no pronounced El Niño or La Niña weather pattern in place.

El Niño occurs when a large area of warmer-than-average water builds up in the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator.

We experienced one of the strongest El Niños on record in 2015 and it was blamed for causing destructive weather across the globe. But since last summer, the El Niño/Southern Oscillation or ENSO has been neutral.

According to NOAA, sea surface temperatures across most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean were at or near average during January. The majority of the computer models continue to favor neutral conditions through the summer in the northern hemisphere.