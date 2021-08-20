Ocean water temperatures affect strength of potential hurricane

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with why it could maintain hurricane strength as it makes landfall here in New England.

As we track Henri, we do expect it to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane and that’s what it could be as it moves into the coastline of Cape Cod and Rhode Island. The reason why, is that water temperatures are well into the 70s off the New England coast.

Here in western Massachusetts, our main concern is for flooding. Areas prone to flooding include valley locations, low lying areas, underpasses and smaller rivers and streams like the Deerfield, Mill, Westfield and Chicopee.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the Connecticut River as well depending on how much rain we get.

The 22News Storm Team will continue to track Tropical Storm Henri throughout the weekend. View the latest updates on-air, on WWLP.com, and on the 22News apps.