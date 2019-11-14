October 2019 was cooler than average across the United States

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, October 2019 was the coldest October in a decade across the United States.



The average temperature last month was 52.3 degrees which was 1.8 degrees below the 20 century average making it the coolest October since 2009.



While the Plains to the northwestern Pacific Coast experienced below average temperatures that was not the case in the eastern part of the country and here in New England where temperatures were above average.

For the year to date from January through October, the average temperature across the United States is still running above average by half a degree.



October 2019 was also the 8th wettest October on record across the United States. It was wet here in western Massachusetts, we picked up almost 5.5 inches of rain last month.