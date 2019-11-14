1  of  4
Breaking News
Connecticut reports season’s first 2 flu deaths One person shot on Federal St. in Springfield Third arrest made in Roosevelt Avenue home invasion in Springfield Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield

October 2019 was cooler than average across the United States

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, October 2019 was the coldest October in a decade across the United States.

The average temperature last month was 52.3 degrees which was 1.8 degrees below the 20 century average making it the coolest October since 2009.

While the Plains to the northwestern Pacific Coast experienced below average temperatures that was not the case in the eastern part of the country and here in New England where temperatures were above average.

For the year to date from January through October, the average temperature across the United States is still running above average by half a degree.

October 2019 was also the 8th wettest October on record across the United States. It was wet here in western Massachusetts, we picked up almost 5.5 inches of rain last month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets