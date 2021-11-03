October 2021 ranked 4th warmest on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now November and the weather has gotten cooler.

This October was one of the warmest on recorded at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

The average temperature for October here in the Springfield area was 56 degrees, that was three degrees above normal. This October was also our fourth warmest on record. We had a number of days last month with temperatures well up into the 70’s.

Longmeadow resident, Jeff Peterson told 22News, “No, no I think global warming is happening, we have to be careful what we do with the environment.”

We were also above normal when it came to rainfall. At Westover, they reported 5.23 inches of rain which was more than an inch and a half above average for the month of October.