October 2021 temperatures above average globally

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite some cooler temperatures this week, we have had some above average temperatures this fall.

October 2021 was the fourth warmest October on record. According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, the average temperature this past October across the globe was 1.6 degrees above the 20th century average of 57.2 degrees, making it the 4th warmest October in the 142 year record.

Feeding Hills resident, Carol Smith told 22News, “I’m not surprised, I’m not surprised at all, the weather is so weird now. You never know what to expect with global warming and all, so I’m not surprised at all.”

Only October 2015, 2018 and 2019 were warmer than October 2021. The last eight Octobers all ranked among the warmest Octobers on record.

According to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, October 2021 was also the 4th warmest on record for us here in western Massachusetts.