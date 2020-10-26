October snow has happened before, but it’s not common

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – For the first time this autumn, western Massachusetts has something new on the seven-day forecast: the chance for snow. And while a lot can change from now until then, it’s still a big reminder of what’s to come after record heat this summer.

While this is an early chance compared to historical averages, we’ve seen our fair share of October snow, even in the Pioneer Valley.

The most notable event was the October 29 to the 30th snowstorm in 2011 when Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee measured 11 inches of snow. Before that, we’ve had a lot less snow in Chicopee. Back in 1979 on the 10th we saw a mere 2 inches of snow. Four years ago we got over an inch and a half on October 27th.

We got less than an inch during October snowstorms in 1962 and 2002. So it’s not entirely common. In fact, the average first date of snowfall in Chicopee is closer to the end of November.

Many years we’ve had to wait until December to see snow-covered roads. January is normally our snowiest month of the year, with an average of over a foot of snowfall.