October storm blankets western Massachusetts with snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not even Halloween yet, and the first snow has officially fallen.

New England in the fall means leaves, pumpkins, and mums but on Friday, we got a fresh coat of snow.

Barbara Dihlmann of Northampton called the October snow “early, not fun, and depressing.”

The day before Halloween in Westhampton this year was filled with whipping winds, and everything from rain, to sleet, to snow. It accumulated on the grass and flowers that were still blooming.

In Northampton, the snow didn’t stick to the sidewalks or the roads. People told 22News they are just happy this storm is nothing like the October storm nine years ago.

“It was exciting to see snow this morning,” Marzie Lyons of Greenfield said. “It’s a little bit early, in October. I’m just hoping we don’t have a repeat of nine years ago.”

“I didn’t want two-inches plus. So, I am content with this. But it definitely is UGH!” Dihlmann said.

The last time the Pioneer Valley saw measurable snow in October was back in 2016.