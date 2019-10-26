October temperatures warmer than average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures the last week have been pretty mild compared to average.

The average high temperature this time of year is 59 degrees, and Saturday across western Massachusetts, we weren’t far off with the forecast high near 60.

Sunday, we’ll actually be cooler with the high only near 50 degrees. However, over the past week, we’ve actually seen an overall warmer trend.

Monday was six degrees warmer than normal, Tuesday was a little bit cooler, but Wednesday and Thursday nearly 10 degrees warmer than average. Friday was pretty typical.

Now Sunday’s cooldown comes with chances of rain. Both the showers and cool temperatures are due to an incoming cold front.

But that trend isn’t going to stay all week, we do have a shot for temperatures to reach the upper 60s the middle of this week. Typically for the start of November, we’re a bit cool.

We normally start with highs in the upper 50s. By mid-November, though, quickly cooling to highs typically in the low 50s.

The second to last week we see highs only in the upper 40s, and by the last week of November, we’re cold in the mid to eventually the low 40s.

This November could be a little bit warmer than average though.