October temperatures warmest on record for northeastern U.S.

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Climate Research Center at UMass-Amherst has released temperature data for October 2021.

Averages reported by the Northeast Regional Climate Center found the northeast region of the country experienced its warmest October on record for the official period 1895-2021. The average temperature was 55.9°F. Average temperatures for most areas ranged from 4°F to 8°F above normal.

Maryland saw its warmest October, while Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island had their second warmest October. All remaining states in the region had their third warmest October.

The second half of October was much wetter than normal. Sixteen of the climate sites ranked October among their 20 wettest on record.

Average Temperature Map, October 1-31, 2021. Image courtesy Climate System Research Center, UMass Amherst

Climate averages were reported by the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University.