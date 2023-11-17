SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been some unseasonably mild weather this week and overall it has been pretty warm this fall.

October 2023 was actually the warmest October on record across the world. Here in western Massachusetts during the month of October, temperatures made it all the way up into the 80s during the beginning and also the end of the month.

According to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, October 2023 ranked as the warmest October in the 174-year global climate record. The average global temperature for October was 2.41 degrees above the 20th-century average of 57.1 degrees. This was .43 of a degree above the previous record for October set in 2015.

Last month was also the fifth month in a row for 2023 with record-warm global temperatures. It was another warm day on Friday with temperatures up into the 60s.