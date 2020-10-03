October weather forecast for western Massachusetts looking warm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — October in western Massachusetts is one of locals’ favorite months. The changeover to fall foliage colors of reds, oranges and yellows becomes more apparent and afternoons go from warm, to nice and brisk.

In a typical October, average high temperatures start off in the upper 60s. By the middle of the month, they drop to the mid 60s, and toward the end of the month, finish off in the upper 50s. Morning low temperatures cool down quite a bit too.

Towards the beginning of an average October, lows start off in the mid 40s, and by the end of the month finish in the upper 30s.

For this October, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal, and rainfall yet again below normal.