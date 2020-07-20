Official heat wave in western Massachusetts, cooling centers open Monday

(WWLP) – It’s official, high temperatures reached over 90 at Westover in Chicopee Monday afternoon making it a heat wave for the 3rd day of 90s in a row.

With feels like temperatures in the triple digits today, western Massachusetts residents will be looking for many ways to stay safe from the heat.

Multiple cooling centers are available throughout western Massachusetts but due to COVID-19 there’s certain restrictions people should be aware of before they come to places like the senior center in Northampton.

Some restrictions these centers have put in place include a health screening checklist all who enter must complete. you’re also required to wear masks and sit 6 ft. apart. Water is also available.

orthampton’s Cooling Center will be in the Senior Center and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 health screening form. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Staff at both city’s cooling centers will ask for contact information just in case a visitor needs to be contacted. Visitors at all centers should be able to social distance and face coverings are required.

List of local cooling centers open:

Mason Square Library, Community Room 765 State St, Spfld, MA 01109

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm

Kenefick Park (Fitness Center, 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm

Forest Park Conference Room (next to administration building) (please tell the attendant you are going to cooling center)

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm

Indian Orchard Citizens Council (Myrtle Park) 117 Main St., Indian Orchard 01151

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Spfld, MA 01129

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm

South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Spfld, MA 01105

Saturday, July 18, 12 pm-6 pm

Sunday, July 19, 12 pm-6 pm

Monday, July 20, 12 pm-6 pm

Northampton cooling centers:

Forbes Library, 20 West St., 9 am – 5 pm (Closed Sunday)

Lilly Library, 19 Meadow, 10 am – 5 pm (Sunday – 1p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Police Department Community Room, 29 Center St., 10 am – 5 pm