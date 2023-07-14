SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With these recent storms we’ve seen comes lightning, and there’s been a lot of it over the past few days.

There are about 25 million lightning flashes a year and every one of them could be deadly, according to The National Weather Service. A bolt of lightning can reach 50,000 degrees, that’s 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun.

Officials told 22News that you should get indoors once you hear thunder because lightning is usually not far behind. But, if you happen to find yourself outside during a storm, there are some ways to stay safe.

“Seek a low line area, you don’t want to be in an open field or you don’t want to be on top of a ridge or underneath tall trees,” said BJ Calvi, Springfield Fire Commissioner. “Try to find the lowest area you can, don’t be the tallest object outside.”

Calvi adds that if you are caught in a thunderstorm and are in a group, it’s best to disperse and spread out.