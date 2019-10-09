Offshore storm could bring heavy rainfall to western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The worst of the impacts will be felt along the coast, but we’ll still see some much-needed showers in western Massachusetts.

We were in a rain deficit for the month of September, with 1.4 inches less rainfall than normal. So we were pretty dry last month. And a storm brewing in the Atlantic will come close enough to impact our weather.

Gale-force winds could bring some high seas, and beach erosion is a possibility along the shoreline. Localized areas could see heavy rainfall leading to some isolated flooding. Springfield residents Bill and Patricia Clark told 22News that while the weather may be bleak, it certainly won’t keep them down.

“I don’t want to get, you know, all rain and then I’m all wet. Then I got my…,” said Clark.

Bill’s wife Patricia then added, “Hey Bill, it’s only water. It’s only water, you know.”

We could see wind gusts up to 20 to 30 miles per hour locally, and potentially 30 to 50 miles per hour along the coastline.

A coastal flood watch is in effect for Thursday and Friday. This storm will develop Wednesday, with the worst of the impacts expected late Thursday into Friday.