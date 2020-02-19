On Kelly’s Radar: Renewable energy used to produce maple syrup

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) — Sunrise Farms in Colrain produces maple syrup, maple candy, and maple sugar. The Farm is owned by the Lively family, who has recently invested in solar power and a new evaporator, used in the production of maple syrup.

It’s all to reduce their carbon footprint.

“It’s not like a traditional evaporator. What it does is it uses electricity to heat the sap. And it creates steam and the steam, it’s captured, compressed, and then that’s what heats the sap to a boil instead of traditionally like wood, or propane or oil fire,” Erik Lively, a partner and family member of the farm

The eco vape, the name of the new evaporator that works on electricity, helps them to be carbon neutral, and they’re all doing it to do their part in the fight to mitigate climate change. Our Earth’s climate is changing due to excessive increases in greenhouse gases, due to the use of fossil fuels. Investing in renewable energy helps offset that increase.

“This is an incredibly efficient machine. It’s green energy, you know, that’s what we mostly wanted to lean towards,” Erik explained.

The solar power helps power the eco vape indirectly.

The family has been making maple syrup for five generations, but this is the first year they’re using the eco vape for production. They invested in the solar panels 15 years ago. Not only does it help the environment, but it’s more efficient, which saves them money in the long run.

They’re the only ones in Massachusetts using the eco vape, which is very popular in Canada — which is where they got it from. If you want to get your hands on a bottle of their homemade maple products, it’s easy. Marilyn Lively, another partner and family member, sells it at a local market.

“I sell at the Greenfield Farmers Market on Saturdays and it typically starts the first of May- Saturday of May to the last Saturday of October.”

An eco vape costs about $85,000, but they said it was worth every penny to make the switch toward renewable, green energy. The eco vape produces 15 gallons of maple syrup every hour, which keeps them very busy.