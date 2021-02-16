One injury reported after Early County tornado

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WDHN) — WDHN has received damage and injury reports from Early County’s emergency manager.

Reports say significant damage has been done to a double-wide mobile home and a single-family home near Damascus.

One injury has been reported. Unconfirmed reports say there may be damage on Pullen Road and Killbrew Road.

This comes after the National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Early County at 4:40 p.m. ET.

If you have any videos, pictures, or information on this situation, contact WDHN via phone at 334-793-1818 or email news@wdhn.com.