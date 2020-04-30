Open burning season ends in May

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Open burning season in Massachusetts runs from January 15 through May 1.

If you’re city or town does allow burning you need to first get a permit from your local fire department. Burning is only allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

And open burning is not allowed in Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield and West Springfield.

You must stay at least 75 feet away from all buildings and you should also have a garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

You’re allowed to burn materials like brush and forestry debris. You are not permitted to burn grass, hay, leaves, or stumps.

With the wet weather on Thursday and more on the way Friday, you may not be able to get that last-minute open burning in before the end of the season.