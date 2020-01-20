Otis Ridge busy with skiers this long holiday weekend

Weather News

OTIS, Mass (WWLP) — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day meant many western Massachusetts locals enjoyed an extra-long weekend and skiers and snowboarders headed to their favorite mountain.

22News went to Otis Ridge to see how the conditions were there.

The fresh powder over the weekend and the significant cooldown really helped skier turnout, especially compared to last weekend when temperatures were in the 60s.

The ski area was absolutely bursting with energy.

“Everything just lined up perfectly to make for a great weekend of skiing. Sunday, we were packed. I mean it was full right until 9 o’clock. Today, as you can see around, you know, the parking lot is filling up,” Eric VanOostveen, the general manager, told 22News.

And the skiers who visited were pleasantly surprised with the fresh snow.

“The snow is actually very good today. The snow isn’t as icy as I thought it was going to be. It’s very compact, which I’m not used to skiing on,” Tanner, a Connecticut resident said.

Local ski resorts busy after weekend snowstorm

With temperatures a little colder this week, especially in the first half, the snow will be sticking around for quite some time.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the next chance for snow this weekend.

