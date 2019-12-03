Our early December snowstorm broke records

(WWLP) – More than a foot of snow fell in western Massachusetts over the last two days.

Our first snowstorm of the season was one for the books. In fact, it is the biggest snowstorm at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee in recorded history (Since March 1945) for the months of October, November, December, and January. It is tied for the fourth largest snowstorm at Westover ever.

We also broke the maximum snowfall records for December 1, 2, and 3:

December 1: Previous record was 1.9″ in 1969 and we got 6.5″ this year

December 2: Previous record was 4.5″ in 1949 and we got 8″ this year

December 3: Previous record was 3.0″ in 1963 and we got 5.0″ this year

Our jackpot areas for snowfall this storm were in Franklin County, with Sunderland, Montgomery, and Shutesbury receiving 24 inches of snow.