Outdoor activities done early will help avoid the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High temperatures are forcing many residents to plan their day around the extreme heat.

When both the temperature and humidity go up, it makes it harder for your body to sweat and cool down. It’s recommended that you get outdoor activities like exercise done early to avoid any risk of heat-related illness.

22News spoke with one man on a walk through Forest Park Thursday morning, who got an early start to beat the heat.

“We start here about 10:00 a.m. It’s not as bad right now. It’s either 10:00 a.m. or later in the afternoon, because otherwise it’s treacherous between say 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., or 3 p.m.,” said Dennis Jordan of Agawam.

The extreme heat and humidity is expected to continue through Friday. It’s important to pay attention to heat advisories and alerts to know how the temperatures may impact your health.