Outdoor projects will begin soon as warmer weather moves in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – May starts this weekend and the weather has been getting warmer.

This means a lot of people are looking to get outside and do those outdoor projects. It wasn’t a good day Thursday but when the sun comes back out, there are plenty of things you can do.

We’ve had some warmer temperatures recently and many people have started their spring planting but there are some other projects you can also start doing.

“Today is a great time of year to put away the snow blower, pull out the lawn mower and make sure it’s running, said Bob Parent, assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam. “Change the oils, air filter, spark plug.”

You can also get your grill out and clean it up and fill the tank so it’s ready to be used.

It’s also a good time to power wash your deck and you can start getting it ready if you’re planning to stain it. You can also start putting fertilizer down on your lawn.

If you are planning to stain your deck you want temperatures in the 50s during the day and around 40 at night.