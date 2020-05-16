Over 100 residents in Holyoke without home, 2 taken to hospital after roofs collapsed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 100 people are without a home and two others were taken to an area hospital after sections of an apartment building roof on West Street in Holyoke collapsed during Friday evening’s severe weather.

Holyoke Police Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News firefighters were called to the apartment blocks at 176 and 151 West Street after the evening storm caused extensive damage.

Captain Cavagnac said the entire roof of the buildings came down and crashed onto the streets and sidewalks, causing damage to multiple cars parked in the area.

The two people who were taken to an area hospital’s emergency room suffered minor injuries.

There are 47 apartments between the two buildings with collapsed roofs, a total of 141 residents are without a home.

The City of Holyoke and the Red Cross are assisting the property management company to place the residents.