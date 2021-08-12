Over 17,000 customers without power across western Massachusetts due to storms

(WWLP) – Thousands of residents in western Massachusetts are without power and significant damage is being reported as powerful storms move through the region early Thursday evening.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Outage Map shows over 10,000 customers without power. Easthampton had the most reported outages with over 6,000 customers, followed by Southampton with more than 2,500 customers.

The Eversource Map is reporting over 17,000 outages across the area.

Below are storm damage reports and photos sent into our newsroom by residents, professionals, and police. If you see significant damage in your area, send us an email at ReportIt@wwlp.com.

Storm damage reports:

5:27 PM: Westfield – Multiple trees down blocking a portion of Route 202

5:33 PM: Holyoke – Tree and wires down on building and car on Wilson Avenue

5:35 PM: Easthampton – Tree and wires down on Northampton Street

5:37 PM: Granby – Multiple trees down on Route 202

5:44 PM: Agawam – Tree and wires down on High Street, Tree down on Line Street

5:50 PM: Chicopee – Tree down on home on Crescent Drive

Photos: